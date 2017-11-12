Women must cover their faces, says Islamic scholar

A Mufti who was answering questions on "covering" said that women who were not slaves, and hence free, were asked to wear a hijab to be differentiated from women who were slaves. Mufti Nizamuddin Razavi was answering questions on "covering" at the second day of the 27th annual Sunni Ijtema at Azad Maidan on Saturday.

While the first day of the Ijtema is reserved for women, the second and third day of the three-day event can be attended only by men. Thousands had gathered to listen to Islamic scholars speak on various Islamic teachings.

"The Quran says that the head must be covered. The covering of face is optional. But in Hadees it is said that even the face has to be covered. Back then, women who were free (not slaves) were asked to cover their faces to distinguish them from women who were slaves. Hence, covering was for those women whose rank was higher because they were free (not slaves) in the society," said Mufti Nizamuddin Razavi while giving religious answers to the queries raised by men.

On the first day, an Islamic scholar while talking about talaq said, "instant talaq is not liked by God." However, Mohammed Shahid, spokesperson for Ijtema, told DNA that instant talaq is still valid. "If women cover themselves up, they will not have to suffer from criminal acts," added Razavi.