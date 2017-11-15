Winter assessment to start soon at University of Mumbai

After a series of glitches and delays that marred the summer examinations at the University of Mumbai, the varsity seems to have learnt from its mistakes.

The university has started scanning the answer sheets for winter semester examinations barely a week after exams have started.

"We have started the scanning work for winter semester exams and it would go on simultaneously with the exams. The idea is to make all the papers available for assessment early so that delays can be avoided" said a senior university official.

This time around, the varsity has prepared a master list of around 14,000 teachers who are eligible for assessing the papers.

These teachers would be notified via email and a letter and assessment work is likely to begin from the next week "if assessment starts early, teachers would get more time. There won't be a panic situation like last time " said the official.

The university will conduct 481 exams in the winter semester that 4,10,449 students will appear for.