Why Radheshyam Mopalwar had to go

Everything was going strong for Radheshyam Mopalwar, due for retirement in early 2018. He had always enjoyed a good rapport with political leaderships that came in all hues and shades. As an officer who enjoyed the full confidence of the Chief Minister, Mopalwar was entrusted with the CM's pet project—Rs 40,000 crore Mumbai-Nagpur Super Highway, also known as Sammruddhi Mahamarg. Despite opposition from a section of farmers, Mopalwar managed to acquire almost 80 per cent of required land spread across 392 villages.

Just as Mopalwar thought he had managed to move the mountain, audio tapes of his alleged conversation where he sought money, went viral. The Opposition questioned Fadnavis's credibility, and the CM had no choice but to order an inquiry against Mopalwar.

Having smelt blood, the Opposition continued its attack demanding Mopalwar's sacking. Ultimately, Fadnavis chose to pacify the agitated opposition by removing Mopalwar from his post as the vice-chairman and managing director of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), which is the nodal agency for the Mumbai-Nagpur expressway.

Had Fadnavis not removed Mopalwar, the Opposition would have further probed the babu's proximity to the CM, which would have then endangered Fadnavis's claim of zero tolerance for corruption. Unlike in the case of Mehta, Mopalwar's case was more severe, as the audio tapes were quite elaborate and explosive. If Fadnavis had continued to shield Mopalwar, it would have impacted the image of the party and administration at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi has warned he was not going to tolerate any wrongdoing.

This is not the first time that Mopalwar has been locked in a controversy. His name had figured in connection with the multicrore stamp paper scam, whose mastermind was Abdul Karim Telgi. Mopalwar had survived the storm then, but couldn't now.