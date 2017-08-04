What saved Prakash Mehta in SRA scam

Maharashtra Housing Minister Prakash Mehta is a staunch follower of Jangli Maharaj, who strongly advocates 'Sabka Malik Atma' (Our Soul Owns Us). However, when it comes to politics, the veteran party leader and RSS activist knows whom to follow. It is this instinct that has saved Mehta, at least for now. His proximity to the high command was instrumental in his induction in the cabinet. Despite the change of portfolios, from industries to labour to housing, Mehta did not utter a word of dissent and continued to discharge his duties.

Soon, he became a close confidant of Fadnavis and used his skills to defend the CM, the state government and the party in and outside the legislature. He even got a major role to play in ticket distribution during the elections to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation held in February.

So, when a section of press came out with a report, pointing out allegations of wrongdoing in providing additional floor space index to a private developer, Mehta put up a brave front and denied all charges. Thereafter, despite blistering attack from the Opposition, he refused to budge, saying he was ready to face probe announced by Fadnavis, but was not going to resign from the ministry.

Despite the Opposition stepping up their attack against Mehta, the CM came to his defense and clarified there was no question of corruption as the file had not been cleared and the stay on housing project in question continued. Fadnavis's message was loud and clear that Mehta will stay in his cabinet unlike former revenue minister Eknath Khadse, who had to step down in connection with land purchase.

Mehta represents the Gujarati community, BJP's traditional vote bank, in Mumbai. The community has wholeheartedly voted for the BJP in the elections to Lok Sabha, state Assembly and civic and local bodies. His removal from the ministry would have badly hurt the community at a time when the BJP needs its support, especially in the wake of the introduction of the Goods & Services Tax and demonetisation. The party is banking on the Gujarati community's support to market the achievements of state and central governments and also their participation in the preparations for the next Assembly and Parliamentary polls slated for 2019. Further, the BJP didn't have much choice in terms of replacing Mehta with another Gujarati candidate.

There was unanimity in the party — to give Mehta the benefit of doubt and not succumb to the Opposition's pressure. Fadnavis and the party did not want Mehta to meet the fate of Congress leader and former chief minister Ashok Chavan, who was asked to resign by his party bosses, following allegations in connection with the Adarsh scam.

