We have a zero tolerance policy on potholes, says Ajoy Mehta

Four days after heavy rains ravaged the city and deaths were reported by the ensuing potholes, BMC commissioner Ajoy Mehta insists that the civic body follows a zero tolerance policy towards the public health menace.

Refuting all allegations heaped on BMC, Mehta says the department has employed a slew of measures to counter the crater menace. "We follow a zero tolerance policy," he told DNA, "We're tackling manual and technical issues, using cold mix to fill up potholes even during heavy rains and have changed the tendering and contract award system for road development and repairs."

Mehta said out of 2,000 km of roads that the BMC maintains, trenching is underway on nearly 500 km – a good 25 per cent. "Trenching work is necessary; it cannot be avoided. However, to curb constant digging, we have decided to upload all trenching works online,'' he said. Trenching refers to digging up of roads to lay down wires or pipelines for utilities.

Another BMC official said the civic body might offer a concession on the trenching fee if utilities apply for it together.

IC Sisodia, former chief of the Special Vigilance Duty Cell, says that in the past, officials would survey the city, take stock of the potholes and mend it in co-ordination with the traffic police. "The Vigilance and the Test Audit department had the specific role of ensuring that the asphalt plant material used to make roads was foolproof. Now responsibilities of vigilance and security have been greatly reduced, resulting in loss of accountability," he noted.

Former chief information commissioner Shailesh Gandhi observed that the issue is not potholes but bad roads. "Internationally, contractors have to give asphalt roads a guarantee of five to 10 years. I am told BMC takes only a three-year guarantee from contractors, and they are not even held responsible. As a result, the contractors are undercutting the price, resulting in bad roads. If blame was fixed and penalty was levied, price of laying roads will increase but standard will also improve," he said, adding, "The objective should be good roads."

"Because of the measures that BMC has adopted we have been able to address this issue. If the city recieves 60 percent of the rainfall in 20 days following the monsoon and maximum in the last three days then this is bound to happen. We need to look beyond the earlier methodology of resolving the challenge."