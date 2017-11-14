Water pipeline bursts in Marol, supply to resume today evening

A 9-inch main water pipeline burst on Monday, at 8.19 pm, in Bohri Colony, Marol, in Andheri East. The burst led to heavy loss of potable water, as BMC's evening water supply between 6 and 9 pm was on.

The supply was cut at 8.35 pm, and a repair is expected to be completed by Tuesday. "However, as most of the water was already supplied through the pipeline, there are less chances of any buildings having water issues in the area.

The area is expected to have regular evening water supply on Tuesday and buildings will not get affected", an official from BMC disaster management said.