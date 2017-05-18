WATCH: Mumbai’s civic administration releases video of its ambitious coastal road project

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday released a short video of its ambitious Mumbai Coastal Road project. The project, which is expected to become operational in four years, is expected to connect Marine Drive with Kandivali through the Bandra-Worli Sealink.

The proposed eight-lane free way had received an environment clearance from the Centre last week. As part of its construction, the two-phases will begin from the Princess Street Flyover near Marine Lines Station to the southern end of the Bandra Worli Sea Link. This stretch is 9.98 km. The second phase of the project will connect the northern end of the sea link to Kandivali – a stretch of 19.22 km.

The project will have 11 inter-connections to the city and the BMC has already issued notices for short listing tenders.

The video gives us a glimpse of the road after it will become operational in four years. The video also shows how the land will be reclaimed from the sea for the project and the tunnel to be constructed between Girgaum Chowpaty and Priyadarshani Park. According to civic officials, the 3.4 km long underground tunnel would relieve the traffic on Pedder Road, Bhulabhai Desai Road and Babulnath Chowk.

“The road will start from the Princess Street flyover on Marine Drive and go underground (below the sea) at Girgaum Chowpaty to emerge at Priyadarshani Park, through the Malabar Hill. From there, it will go along the coast to and connect to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL),” said a senior civic official.

The 29.22-km project, to be built in two phases, will connect Marine Drive to Kandivli and is expected to cost Rs 15,000 crore. However, the final price discovery will be based on the finalised tenders. The eight-lane freeway will involve reclaimed and elevated roads, bridges and undersea tunnels, and users may have to pay toll for using it.

There will be an underpass for Haji Ali and vehicles coming from Tardeo can go towards BWSL using the coastal road.