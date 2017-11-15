Watch: Asked to follow traffic rules, biker slaps traffic constable in Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai police have arrested a 21-year-old biker for allegedly slapping a on duty traffic constable on Monday near Kopar Khairane. The biker was enraged as the traffic cop asked him to follow traffic rules.

The accused has been identified as Danish Shaikh a resident of Navi Mumbai.

A video of the incident has been also surfaced wherein Shaikh can be seen parking the vehicle on road, arguing with the cop and hitting him.

According to the police, the incident took place on Monday evening when Shaikh came on bike and parked it on a road and was chatting his friend on the road. When traffic constable,Tanaji Patil then asked him to vehicle.

The police said Patil asked him to remove the bike as it was creating hurdle in traffic, but Shaikh did not budge and instead started arguing with him. Patil then threatened him with legal action against him when Shaikh got furious and slapped him on his face.

"Patil then immediately informed police control room and lodge complaint with us. After registering an FIR we arrested him on Tuesday," said a police officer from Kopar Khairane police station.