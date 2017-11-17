Wait for cycle track along Tansa, BMC misses phase-1 deadline

Mumbaikars have to wait to enjoy a cycle ride along the Tansa pipeline until next year. The work on developing the cycle track has been delayed due to various reasons including encroachment along the pipeline. However, civic officials are sure that by January next year, they will start the first phase.

Earlier, the BMC had set Diwali deadline to launch a small segment of the 39 km cycle track along the water pipeline.

The small segment which will be of around 1.15 km from Mulund Boundary to Silver Bell Housing Society and NITIE Gate (Powai) to Vijay Nagar bridge near Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road for a public, falls under the S and N ward of BMC.

According to a civic official, the salient features of the proposed cycle track is that it connects to roads, railway stations, and Metro network. “People can hire cycle to move at entry and exit points within the track, and take train or Metro as per their requirement. They can also leave the bicycle at exit points from where he will be connected with roads, train or Metro,” said a senior official, attached to the project.

The project will be developed in three stage and the whole cycle track will be ready by November 30, 2019. “The total cost of the project is Rs 300 crore and it will have several features that will change the people commuter within the city,” added the official.

The jogging and cycling track is being touted as the longest in the country. However, only 50% of the unauthorized structures along the pipeline have been removed. According to BMC's water hydraulic department, around 8,000 unauthorized structures along the pipeline, that fall in 10 different administrative wards of BMC, still need to be removed. The slums along the pipeline are removed under the supervision of Bombay High Court.

The civic body started removing illegal structures following a High Court order in May 2009 to prevent water theft and leaks.