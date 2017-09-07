Visarjan: Clean-up drive in full swing

As devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha after the final day of immersion, more than 500 volunteers, including college and school students as well as residents, visited the Juhu beach area with an aim to do their bit and help clean the beach.

Among the youngsters helping BMC workers were Bollywood actors Dia Mirza and Vivek Oberoi along with TV actors Rochelle Rao, Keith Sequeira and singer Kavita Paudwal, who participated in the clean-up initiative drive at Juhu along with DNA volunteers.

Actress Dia Mirza, said, "After the last day of immersion, the shabby state of the beach is an eye sore. Citizens must celebrate festivals in an eco-friendly way. It is good to see youngsters coming forward to help clean up the beach. In the last few years, there has been an increase in the awareness level of eco-friendly Ganesha."

Model and anchor Rochelle Rao said that DNA and other organisations have been doing an amazing job in bringing citizens together to clean up the beach while actor Keith Sequeira said, "It should be a part of the process. The condition of the beach shows how important education and awareness is. We should respect the beach. It is part of our heritage; We should take up the responsibility of cleaning it up."

350-400 metric tonne of garbage was collected at the clean-up and it took the garbage trucks 40 trips from Juhu to the dump yard.

Larson Fernandes founder of Juhu Angels NGO, and operation manager with ISS facility services India, said, "Every year, more than 2,000-2,500 metric tonne of garbage is generated after Ganesh immersion. We have been helping the civic authorities clean up the beach for the past eight years. Corporator Aneesh Makwaney has also been actively involved in the beach cleaning effort."