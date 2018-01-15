Vipassana can do good to entire humanity: President Ram Nath Kovind

Speaking highly of the benefits of Vipassana, President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday said that it can do good for entire humanity. Kovind was in Mumbai to lay the foundation of Dhammalaya 2 (meditation centre) at the Global Vipassana Pagoda in Gorai.

Kovind was accompanied by his wife and Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. The foundation was laid to mark The Gratitude Day of Sayagyi U Ba Khin's 46th death anniversary and Elaichi Devi Goenka (Mataji's) second death anniversary.

"The first time I was familiarised with the Vipassana paddhati (way of life) was around 15 years ago. Vipassana has become more important and relevant in today's hectic life. It has helped students in performing good and sportsmen excel in their sports.

It is important in today's times to take humanity from violence to affection. It is important to take ideals of Lord Buddha to people and for that Vipassana is important," said Kovind.

Maharashtra, he said, was known for a number of things but it also stood out for its spirituality and faith. "The world-renowned Ajanta caves that give glimpses of times of Lord Buddha are here," said Kovind.

He spoke highly of Vipassana acharya Satya Narayan Goenka and his wife Elaichi Devi Goenka. Kovind said that he learned several lessons from him and was happy to lay the foundation stone of Dhammalaya 2. He added that it was on the prodding of Vinoba Bhave that Satya Narayan even took Viapassana to school students and reformed people in jail. "We will always be willing to give any help that Vipassana foundation wants," said Fadnavis.