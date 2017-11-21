Unusual spark in Monorail coach probable cause behind fire: Report

The cause behind India's first Monorail corridor between Wadala-Chembur catching fire 12 days ago was due to unusual spark underneath the Monorail coach that got in touch with the heated tyre of Monorail further resulting in burning of two Monorail coaches, revealed the interim report submitted to Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) by independent committee probing the cause behind fire.

UPS Madan, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA, said, “We have received the interim report prepared by the independent committee which said that the possible reason behind Monorail catching fire was due to unusual spark coming underneath getting in touch with the heated tyre. The committee will submit its final report in the next eight days and Monorail services will remain shut until then.”

According to MMRDA officials, the reason why the tyre got heated was probably because the particular Monorail was being used the whole night for test runs before the fire.

“The Monorail entered Wadala depot at around 4 am, after running for around 5-6 hours. A few minutes later, when it was being taken for its routine operations the accident occurred.”

The final report is being prepared by the independent committee headed by PS Baghel, retired Commissioner of Railway Safety, Western Circle.

“The reason behind final report taking time is because there are some materials such as rubber, steel that caught fire are being tested at forensic labs and it is after their report final findings would be concluded, said a MMRDA official.

On early morning of November 9, an empty Monorail on its way from Wadala Depot to Chembur, caught fire at Mysore Colony Monorail station.

However, no injuries were reported due to the accident. MMRDA officials also have maintained that still it cannot be concluded whether operation and maintenance contractor can be held responsible for the accident or not.

“There are some suggestions by the independent committee that will have to be adopted now in future before making the Monorail operational,” Madan added.

The first phase of Monorail between Wadala and Chembur was made operational in 2014 and the second phase between Wadala and Jacob Cirle is expected to be made operational within few months.

Meanwhile, ever since the first phase of the Monorail was made operational in 2014, it has been in the news for constant breakdowns in the rakes.