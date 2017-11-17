Typewriters to continue clacking

Bringing relief to over 3,000 typewriting institutes and several typing enthusiasts in the state, the state government has decided to continue manual typewriting until November 2019.

As per the Government Resolution (GR) issued by the school education and sports department on Thursday, the government has allowed typewriting institutes in the state to continue conducting courses in manual typing until November 30, 2019.

The process of phasing out the typewriters was set in motion through a GR in 2013.The government later extended the deadline several times, the recent one being up to May 31, 2017.

"The government had decided to discontinue manual typewriting in the various commerce institutes to pave way for computer typing. However, some writ petitions were admitted in the High Court opposing the decision. Keeping this in mind, it has been decided to grant an extension to the manual typewriting curriculum up to November 30, 2019. Meanwhile, typewriting institutes would be expected to introduce computer typing to move towards the newer technology. A further decision regarding manual typewriting would be taken after November 2019," states the GR.

Ashok Abhyankar, who runs the Abhyankar Shorthand and Computer Institute at Girgaon's Prarthana Samaj said that the GR has brought in a good news. "We are not against computerisation. But the state government wants to merely bring in computers without any concrete curriculum in the subject. With this, institutes are compelled to teach the same things on the computer that they do on a typewriter. Unless there are advancements in the infrastructure, proper training and curriculum there is no point in discontinuing manual typing," added Abhyankar.