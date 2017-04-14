Two held for running racket of forged driving licenses in Mumbai

The accused have been identified as Baba Gujar (52) and Kamlesh alias Munna Singh Giri (40) who were running this racket since past two years

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday busted a racket involved in making forged driving licenses in the city. The police arrested two persons and seized fake licenses, PUC papers, press cards, computer, photo printer, pen digitizer and signing pen by raiding the accused's residence in Nerul.

The accused have been identified as Baba Gujar (52) and Kamlesh alias Munna Singh Giri (40) who were running this racket since past two years. The police suspect that these licenses were used as residential proofs to open bank accounts and purchase sim card by anti-social elements.

According to police, the police had received a tip-off about the racket and the accused visiting the Trombay area on Wednesday. Following the tip-off, the police laid the trap and detained the accused. On his personal search, the police recovered the 20 fake driving licenses. On arresting the accused, during the investigation, it was revealed that they were operating the racket from their Nerul residence after which the residence was raided by the sleuths of Mumbai crime branch on Wednesday.

"We suspect that the licenses were only being used to furnish the residential proofs and for the illegal use. Prima facia they may have formed the chain of agents who finds the prospective customers who are in need of driving licenses and other documents. The agents would collect passport photographs of the customers, other personal information, and Rs 5000 for the fake licenses," said the police officer.