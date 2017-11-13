Traffic dept to train staff on behaviour with women

The Mumbai Traffic Police department on Sunday has decided to devise a course for its staff where lessons will be imparted on how to deal with women and minors and taking right decisions at crucial moments

A day after the shocking video went viral wherein a traffic cop was seen towing a car in which a woman was breastfeeding her seven-month-old child, the Mumbai Traffic Police (MTP) department on Sunday has decided to devise a course for its staff where lessons will be imparted on how to deal with women and minors and taking right decisions at crucial moments.

"Following the Malad incident, instructions have been given to all the traffic senior police officers to brief their staff on how to behave with citizens and how to deal with women and minors. We hope such incidents will not repeat," said a traffic police officer, requesting anonymity.

Replying to a question asked by DNA, on how the department is preparing to deal with Malad incident like situations in future and what measures are being taken to ensure the traffic policeman on the road do not behave in a callous manner with the citizens, especially women, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Amitesh Kumar, said, "We will see what more has to be done. We will device a strategy or a course for traffic policemen in which they would be imparted training on sharpening their decision-making skills while handling tough situation."

Another police officer said experts might be roped in to impart training to traffic cops. It would be a regular training session.

Mumbai Traffic Police has 3500 strong force. On Saturday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while speaking to the media, termed the Malad incident as unfortunate and ordered the police department to sensitise traffic cops so as to prevent such incidents.

"Absolutely insensitive & dangerous to tow the vehicle with lady and the child inside. The cop is suspended," CM had said.