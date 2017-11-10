Trader duped of diamonds worth Rs 87L

The conman did not turn up after taking the diamonds and Minda learned that he was duped and approached the police to file a police complaint

A diamond trader has complained to the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) police after he was allegedly cheated by a man by posing as a diamond trader, who managed to take away pearl diamonds worth Rs 87,40,200 in the month of August. The conman promised to pay the money of the diamonds but he did not return.

According to BKC police, Bharatveer Minda, a diamond trader met a man at Bharat Diamond Bourse who posed as a customer and was also a diamond trader, promised to purchase pearl diamonds from Minda. The conman did not turn up after taking the diamonds and Minda learned that he was duped and approached the police to file a police complaint.

Kalpana Gadekar, Senior Police Inspector, BKC police station confirmed the incident and said, "We have registered a case under sections 406(breach of trust) and 420(cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and we are yet to trace the accused in the case. We are investigating further and checking the CCTV camera footage of the diamond trade exchange."