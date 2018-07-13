Torrential rains in Mumbai over weekend, says Met Department

Mumbaikars have to brace for torrential rains yet again. After a brief spell of 'dry days' following the downpour for four consecutive days, there are chances of heavy rainfall over the weekend.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said that rains will make a comeback and they have issued warnings for heavy rainfall from July 13 to 15 and extremely heavy rains on July 16 for Konkan and Goa region.

Meanwhile, Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, stated on its portal that after taking a short break, heavy rains will be back again in Mumbai by July 14. "Weather models are indicating that the rains are likely to pick pace again and we can expect moderate to heavy rains to lash the city once more on July 14 and 15. The two cyclonic circulations, one over Chhattisgarh and adjoining Madhya Pradesh and the other over Odisha, will once again activate the off-shore trough along the West Coast," it stated.

As per popular weather blog — Vagaries of weather — in the first 10 days of July itself, Santa Cruz received 869 mm of rainfall and the season's total now stands at 1,662 mm, while Colaba received 609 mm in July this year, with a seasonal total of 1,397 mm.

"The wettest July ever for Santacruz was in 2014 when 1,469 mm rainfall was recorded in the month. It would be interesting to see if the city will witness 600 mm in 20 days to break the record," states the blog. It adds the current record for the fastest 2,000 mm rainfall at Santa Cruz was recorded in 1965, followed by 2005.