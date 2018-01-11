Toddler lost 5 kg in 4 months, diagnosed with rare condition

Parents of a 2.5-year-old kid from Adivli village near Ambernath are relieved to see their baby growing healthier after suffering for more than six months. Aayush Vange, who lost over 5kg of weight within four months (from 10 kg to 4.3 kg), was diagnosed with a rare condition.

His parents took him to different private and government hospitals where he was treated for acute malnutrition. Finally, he was diagnosed with a narrow outlet in his stomach due to which he was not able to digest food.

Sandeep Vange, father of the boy, said, “Within a few minutes of feeding him, he used to vomit. We admitted him to different hospitals but he was getting worse day by day. In one of the hospitals, he was diagnosed with cholelithiasis and he underwent a gall bladder operation as well. However, his condition did not improve.”

Aayush was finally treated at Narayana Health SRCC Hospital, Mahalakshmi by a team of seven doctors and is now able to move and eat.

Dr Amish Vora, a paediatric consultant at Narayana, said, “When admitted, he looked like a malnourished child. Primarily, we checked him for a kidney problem but everything was normal. Looking at his medical history, we realized his major issue was vomiting. Later on, we used the smallest possible scope to look into his stomach and we found a severe narrowing of the intestine (duodenum) joining his stomach, which was the root cause. We had to conduct pyloroplasty surgery on him.”