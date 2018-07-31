TMC goofs up Cluster development scheme, to hold individual hearings on issue

The cluster development scheme which has become a bone of contention between Thanekars and the TMC has also become a ground for goof-ups and blame game. After inviting objections from residents over the scheme, the civic body goofed up by sending public hearing notices to applicants sans date. And now wants to hold individual hearing on the subject while the citizens contest that the scheme affects the masses. Even the publication of the notification in English has raised issues.

Since the day the Thane municipal corporation (TMC) announced implementation of cluster development scheme (CDS) in Thane, it had to face brickbats. Over 17,700 people registered objection to the scheme. Hence, TMC decided to have a public hearing for the same and sent them notices. "But they failed to mention the date and time for the hearing but the notice is signed by a TMC official," said activist Sanjiv Sane from Thane.

When contacted, a senior official from the town planning department feigned ignorance about the case. Moreover, the TMC wants to hold individual hearing of people who raised objections to the scheme. "Of the 17,700 applications 60 to 70 per cent were stereotypes and mostly from gaothans and Koliwadas which now have been excluded from the scheme," he said. "So we are going to call people individually to hear their objections and this will be done in phases," he said.

Activist Nitin Deshpande said that CDS is a scheme for the masses and there should be a public hearing. "This is something which is going to impact the entire city. So how can they do individual hearings?" he asked.

Moreover, many Thanekars want the CDS notification to be issued in local language which is Marathi. "The notification was in English and many slum residents do not understand English. They should have published it in Marathi," said Sane. To this TMC replied, the notification was to be published by the state government and they cannot be held responsible for it. "But we are going to publish a list of FAQs (frequently asked questions) about CDS in Marathi in a week," said the TMC official.