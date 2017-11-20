Three track deaths: Ex ZRUCC member write to Piyush Goyal to blacklist the contractor

A former member of Zonal Railway User Consultative Committee urged Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to blacklist the contractor and to give compensation to the family members of the three women labourers who died on the tracks.

Two days after three women labourers were mowed down to death by the Bandra-Indore Holiday Express train between Malad and Goregaon railway stations, a former Zonal Railway User Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) member has now written to the Railway Minister Piyush Goyal demanding strictest action against the contractors for the deaths of the three women labourers on November 18.

In the letter, Dr. Manoj Dube, a member of the Railway Pravasi Mitra and a former ZRUCC member states that the labourers risk their lives while working for the railways and must be compensated after the tragedy.

"Deaths of women labourers is very unfortunate and the contractor is to be blamed for it. Moreover, the families has to be compensated. Similar such incidents have taken place in the past when the labourers working on the tracks for the railways have lost their lives.", said Dr. Dube

"The railways should conduct an inquiry into the incident and must blacklist the contractor if found guilty. The railways should ensure that such incidents do not take place in the future.", said Dr Dube.