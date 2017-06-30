Three Afghans held for forging immigration stamp

The Sahar police on Monday arrested three Afghan nationals — two women and a minor boy — for allegedly entering the country on fake Bulgarian passport and attempting to leave for UK by forging the immigration stamp.

The elderly Afghani woman had got the bogus passports made so that she could get justice for her niece, who was betrayed by her UK-based husband.

The accused has been identified as Wazhma Abdul Qadeer, 42, her son Ahmad, 13, and her niece Azizi Khatema Emannullah.

According to the police, when the accused arrived at the Delhi airport, they were stopped at immigration and their Bulgarian passports were seized for verification. The accused then came to Mumbai and through an agent got immigration stamps on their original passports in a bid to go to UK. But when they were attempting to leave the country, they were stopped by immigration staff and were arrested.

The police said that Wazhma had arranged all the fake documents with the help of two agents, to send her son and niece to UK.