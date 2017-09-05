Thane jail circle officer demands bribe through ATM watchman, suspended

The Thane Jail superintendent suspended a circle officer for allegedly demanding Rs 30,000 as bribe from the father of one of the inmates.

The family members of one of the accused recorded the incident and submitted it to senior prison department officials, who suspended him.

Circle officer Arun Madne had given a handwritten note, which had the phone number of the family member of the accused, to the watchman of an ATM near the jail and had allegedly asked him to demand bribe from the family of the accused on his behalf.

"After Madne handed over the written note to the ATM's watchman, the latter made a call to the father of the accused and demanded Rs 30,000. The father later reported the matter to the prison department and a probe was initiated", said a senior officer from the prison department.

Nitin Yachal, Thane Jail superintendent, said, "The security guard in his statement confirmed that Madne had given him a note to contact the family of the accused to demand bribe. We have suspended Madne."

According to the prison authorities, this is not the first incident in which Madne had been mired in corruption charges.

In January, this year, Rajesh Singh, an accused in a murder case had levelled accusations against Madne, alleging that he had demanded protection money of Rs 1 lakh from him. An inquiry was initiated in the matter, however, no substantial evidence was found against Madne. Singh was arrested for allegedly killing Bhayander Corporator Praful Patil in May 2010.

Despite repeated attempts, Madne could not be reached for a comment.