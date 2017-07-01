Thane: Drunk auto rickshaw passenger stabs constable with sharp weapon

A police constable on 'nakabandi' duty in Thane was allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon by a drunk auto rickshaw passenger, police said today.

Sr Inspector at Thane Nagar Police Station Mandar Dharmadhikari told PTI that the incident took place in the wee hours when a team of police personnel were on Nakabandi here and they received a call in connection with a wall collapse in the city.

When the police team reached the location at around 2.15 am, they saw an autorickshaw approaching them. Upon checking, it was revealed that the occupant of the rickshaw was under the influence of liquor.

The police team subsequently asked the driver of the rickshaw to stop but he sped towards Thane railway station. However, police gave the vehicle a chase and finally spotted it near the station and apprehended the occupant.

While quizzing him, he abused the policemen and attacked one of them with a sharp weapon on his hand after which the cop Dutta Pisal started profusely bleeding.

Even as the policemen were tackling the passenger, the rickshaw driver escaped.

The passenger, Swapnil Belekar (30), then hurt himself by banging his head to the rod of the rickshaw while being quizzed and was taken to the civil hospital.

He has been booked under sections 353, 332, 504 and 506 of the IPC and the injured constable Pisal was given first aid at the hospital.