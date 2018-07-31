Thane cops arrest duo who gagged and robbed 70-yr-old woman

The Thane rural police have arrested a duo who robbed a 70 year old senior citizen at Mira road. The duo impersonated as courier boys and entered the woman's flat who was alone, gagged her and escaped with jewellery worth of more than three lakh.

The incident took place on July 23 between 2 to 2.30 pm when Pushpa Shukla, was alone at home at her Gaurav Valley flat in Mira road east. Her son Vikram and daughter-in-law had gone out when her door bell rang.

"She did not open the door fully as it had a safety latch and found two men who said they are from a courier company," says Venkat Andhale, senior police inspector, Thane rural-crime.

The men told her that they had bought a big package and asked her to open the door so that they could keep it inside. The elderly lady obliged when they threatened her with a cellotape and tied her with a rope.

The duo - Avinash Shukla, 26, who is from Andheri east and Devendra Atke, 19, from Virar, then proceeded to the bedroom and broke open the locker and stole gold and silver jewellery, watches and cash worth Rs 3.37 lakh.

"The woman sat there gagged and tied up for four hours until her family returned in the evening and released her," he said. The family lodged a complaint with the Kashimira police and through CCTV footage and technical analysis they zeroed in on the duo.

Both the robbers were arrested on Sunday and the cops recovered valuables and cash worth Rs 2.67 lakh. They have been remanded to police custody and the cops expect to solve other similar cases. "We are investigating if they have committed similar robberies in Mumbai, Thane or elsewhere," says Andhale.