Test track plan at Andheri RTO falls through

Across from the Regional Transport Office (RTO) at Andheri, one of the more posh government buildings in the vicinity, lies an empty ground strewn with garbage and old, abandoned vehicles, some of which are headed for the scrapyard. The five-acre space is a far cry from its intended use: a brand new testing track for driving license applicants, instead of the dirt patch that earlier functioned as a testing area.

The plan for a concrete driving test track was envisaged as far back as 2013, for which a barrack was demolished and a new Rs 15-crore administrative building was built. A portion of this ground is barricaded with metal sheets while abandoned vehicles are dumped in the rest of the area.

Officials at the RTO confirm that the whole plan of having a test driving track is in a mess.

"We have very little space for testing any person. Also, the surface of the ground is uneven," said an Andheri RTO official.

People applying for driving licences are made to drive at one corner of the ground which often belong to driving schools. These tracks are supposed to ensure that people seeking driving licences are thoroughly checked before they are issued to them. Once a person is issued a learner's licence by an RTO, he goes to a driving school or learns to drive on his own. Finally it is the RTO officers who have to check the skills of motorists coming there before licences are issued.

Every day around 1,000 people come for tests at the four RTOs of Tardeo, Andheri, Wadala and Borivli. The people giving tests for procuring driving licenses, are made to drive less than 50 metres before a licence is issued. Presently, there are three driving test tracks at Nashik, Kolhapur and Satara — two more have been planned at Baramati and Nanded.