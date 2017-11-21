Taking sympathetic view, Bombay HC grants bail to mother accused of murdering 21-days old girl child

Taking a sympathetic view, the Bombay High Court on Monday, granted bail to a mother accused of murdering her 21-days old girl child.

Justice A M Badar while granting bail to Meena Jaiswal took into consideration the fact that she is also mother to a two-year-old girl, who is without her mother for months.

Jaiswal is alleged to have in February murdered the 21-day old child, who was in her exclusive custody. The post-mortem conducted on the child said it died because of Asphyxia due to smothering with a head injury.

The police arrested the mother and is relying on the statements of the husband, mother-in-law to bring the home guilt of the accused, in the chargesheet filed by them.

Advocate Ravi Guranani appearing for Jaiswal argued that investigation does not show time of death. Further, the intention of the legislature is to release a woman even if, she is accused of a

The capital offence provided, she is available for facing the trial and receiving the sentence, if any, ultimately imposed on her.

The court considering the facts on record allowed the application and granted bail to Jaiswal on a personal bond of RS 15,000. Directing her not to tamper with evidence.