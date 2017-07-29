Stay on Selection list for private medical colleges due to college association's demand

Over 35 private and unaided medical colleges in the state have threatened to stop the admission process for first year medical and dental courses this year until their demands are met. Some of the prominent medical colleges that have refused to start the admission process include Terna medical college,Navi Mumbai Somaiyya medical college, Kashibai Navale Medical College in Pune and Thorat medical college Igatpuri.

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) put up the selection list for MBBS and BDS in Government/Corporation Colleges and MGIMS, Sevagram, Wardha on Friday but did not declare the list for private unaided colleges citing requests from the private colleges. “As per the request letter dated 25/07/2017 from Association of Maharashtra Unaided Private Medial and Dental Colleges, the admission to Private Unaided Medial and Dental Colleges is hereby stayed till further order. They have requested to the State Government not to allot the candidates till their certain demands are answered by the appropriate authority” states the circular issued by DMER on Friday.

According to sources, private, unaided colleges are unhappy with the approved fees for the academic year 2017-18 as approved by the Fee Regulation Authority (FRA) of the state which they have now challenged. These colleges have now requested the state government to stay the selection list until their demands are met with.

These colleges had earlier come under the radar after some of them proposed to hike their fees by 100-300%.

Several parents of aspiring students were disappointed as the list for private colleges was not declared as per the schedule on Friday. “We were expecting the list to be out on Friday. How can admissions be stopped for the demand of colleges? The FRA has already approved a certain hike despite which colleges want more. The state should not give in to their gimmicks” said a parent.