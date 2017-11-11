Stationary Torture

While Mumbai's local trains are often called the city's 'lifeline', the 164-year-old rail system is struggling to keep pace with the 76 lakh commuters who now use the system daily. In the aftermath of the tragedy at Elphinstone Road station, several teams fanned across the city to audit railway stations.

Shashank Rao takes a closer look at five of the city's major stations to find out whether improvements, if any, have been made to the stations' infrastructure only to find that not much has been done to plug the gaps to ensure the safety of commuters

Bandra

Bandra may be called the 'Queen of the Suburbs' and its station's building may boast a 'heritage' tag but the condition of the rail premises in and around Bandra station are in dire straits. The Western and Harbour lines culminate at this station which caters to the commercial hub of Bandra-Kurla Complex on the east, and posh neighbourhoods and old villages on the west.

While the platforms of the 19th century Victorian-styled station are wide enough to contain the high footfalls the station witnesses, the foot-overbridges (FOBs) that connect the west to the east are in poor condition.

Over the past few weeks, the Railway authorities have rid the FOBs of hawkers. The station boasts the city's first skywalk which is sadly occupied by hawkers.

The FOB on the station's south-end is incomplete, and connects only to the west. The other end leads to Harbour line platforms. Senior Western Railway (WR) officials claim they have begun the work of extending this FOB, and connecting it to the skywalk. "This work is expected to be complete by the end of this financial year," said an official. The FOB on the station's north-end is rarely used by commuters owing to the inconvenience it causes for hiring auto rickshaws.

Plenty of food stalls dot this station, many of them near FOBs, blocking the free movement of commuters. Slums on both sides of the station lead to frequent instances of trespassing and people using the tracks for sitting and drying clothes. Besides, the slum dwellers often throw garbage on railway premises including the tracks which is one of the primary reasons for waterlogging of rail tracks every monsoon.

The multi-disciplinary audit team, that was formed for both Western and Central Railway after the stampede at Elphinstone Road station, has proposed bar fencing as a way to prevent encroachers from using the fifth rail line on the east side of Bandra. The audit report submitted to the Railway ministry also states the need to demolish abandoned buildings on the station's east side, provisions for proper lighting, cement-concrete boundary walls, and shutting down of unauthorized entry and exit points to the station.

Daily Footfalls

2016-17

1.41 L

Jogeshwari

Owing to the ever-increasing crowd at Andheri station, Jogeshwari station too has grown in prominence over the past few years. Attention was drawn to the station's poor infrastructure only after commuters went up in arms and resorted to 'Rail Roko' in the first week of October. The station is used by commuters to access area such as Oshiwara, Goregaon and Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road.

The station's infrastructure is poor considering its dual-discharge island platform for the slow line which caters to platforms 1 and 2. Trains to Borivli and Churchgate arrive here but fast trains to Churchgate also halt here during peak hours. In all, nearly 480 services halt at Jogeshwari everyday.

"We do not have sufficient space to walk or wait for the trains on this island platform. The situation has worsened especially after the platform on the west side was broken down," said Mansoor Darvesh, secretary, Passenger and Traffic Relief Association and a Jogeshwari resident.

The platform has been demolished to accommodate two more tracks that are meant for the proposed Andheri-Goregaon Harbour line. WR officials agree that the cutting down of the 3-meter wide platform on the west side has left little space for commuters, especially during peak hours. New platforms have been built further north of Jogeshwari station where the Harbour line trains are slated to make their halt. This has a subway built for people to enter or exit the station premises and has been completely covered by an oval shaped roof.

A new FOB and an elevated ticket booking office has been built but commuters claim that the office is too high and there is a need for escalators. As a result, commuters tend to trespass rather than climb the long flight of stairs. Besides, the platforms do not have roof-cover at the ends which the WR authorities are now working to install.

Daily Footfalls

2016-17

1.06 L

Wadala

Apart from local trains connecting the Harbour line, this station has a truck terminal and a junction which connects freight and goods trains from the city's Port Trust to rest of the country. It is also the station where local trains connect both Andheri on the WR and Panvel on CR. Apart from the four rail tracks for the suburban system, there are at least eight rail tracks meant for goods trains carrying coal, cement and other freight.

The daily footfalls at Wadala station have increased owing to the several offices that have come up around the area. Not to forget the college-going crowd of nearby degree and engineering colleges. To cater to this increasing crowd, CR officials say they have increased the number of services on the Harbour line with additional halts at Wadala. From October 2, the CR added 14 suburban services on the CSMT-Panvel Harbour line and another 14 on the Thane-Vashi Trans-harbour line.

This station too witnesses several cases of trespassing due to the several illegal slums and encroachments around the rail premises. For instance, there are several encroachments causing problems at the Raoli junction near the station. "The CR needs to ensure that encroachments are demolished and people are rehabilitated so that garbage from rail premises can be removed," said Gaurang Damani, a Wadala resident.

CR officials said that the FOBs on the Kurla-end of the station witness heavy congestion. During peak hours, the station witnesses instances of overcrowding due to inadequate entry and exit points. The audit report has advised replacement of the existing FOB with a wider one, and extending it to the Monorail station.

There is a possibility of creating four more entry and exit points, apart from removing railway offices to provide wider exits. The shops outside the station too need to be relocated and the Railways are in talks with the BMC for the same.

Daily Footfalls

2016-17

70,767

Masjid

This is one of the stations that connects older and busy markets such as Crawford Market, Manish Market, Masjid Bunder, Mangaldas Market and the Mumbadevi Temple. Additionally, it connects both the Main and Harbour lines.

While the CR demolished and built a new road-overbridge at Masjid around seven years ago, the condition of this station continues to remain dismal.

Platforms 3 and 4 slope towards the tracks, making them dangerous for commuters boarding and alighting from moving trains.

"The iron borders of the staircase jut out which could hurt commuters hurrying to catch a train," said a railway official. The multi-disciplinary team in its report noted that the staircases are slippery.

This station too suffers from heavy encroachment with hawkers having residential dwellings outside and next to the station. These lead to congestion during peak hours. As there is a huge market area nearby, many vendors and sellers carrying bulk luggage use the FOBs which further leads to congestion.

The CR authorities are working on providing space for extension on the FOB's east side till the deck, in order to ensure speedy clearance on the CSMT-end of the booking office. Sources said that on the Kalyan-end of the FOB, on the west hand side, there is a shop blocking smooth movement of commuters and so the BMC has been asked to relocate this shop.

Meanwhile, the middle FOB witnesses the maximum number of commuters as it is closest to the markets. The CR authorities are working on arrangements for walking using a skywalk on the vacant space connecting east and west. The officials said that the BMC has agreed to provide landings for the same.

Daily Footfalls

2016-17

55,800

Kurla

This station is among the most crowded in the suburban railway network. It provides access to Bandra-Kurla Complex on the west and Nehru Nagar, Andheri-Kurla Road on the east. It connects Main and Harbour lines of CR, making it an important station.

The station has three FOBs which are densely crowded. Over 245 people who trespass have died on the tracks at Kurla until November this year. This is a particular problem near the northern end of the station from where Harbour line trains ply. Besides, the width of these FOBs are a mere 2.44 meters, needing immediate replacement with wider FOBs, and modification to connect it with the skywalk. Several women commuters at this station complain of being wrongly touched. After nearly a decade, a new subway has been inaugurated and thrown open to the public by the BMC.

"This subway is needed to have arms connecting the platforms instead of only going from east to west," said Subhash Gupta, president, Mumbai Rail Yatri Sangh.

There are several shops — illegal and legal — that need to be removed and relocated in order to provide better access to commuters. At present, it is a struggle to exit the station premises but after the Elphinstone Road tragedy several hawkers have been cleared. Auto rickshaws parked haphazardly outside the station make smooth transit a problem. The audit report mentioned the need to disallow vehicular traffic from coming close to the station premises on the west side.

There is also a proposal of having an elevated three-line Harbour station above the eastern part of the sprawling Kurla station. The Rs 96-crore project entails the creation of a rail flyover, starting from north of Chunabhatti to the south of Tilak nagar stations right above the current platforms 7 and 8. The elevated Harbour line will have two lines that will move towards CSMT and Panvel while the third line will terminate at Kurla. The rail line below will then be used by freight trains coming from Mumbai Port Trust via Wadala.

Daily Footfalls

2016-17

1.58 L

We have taken several steps to ensure that there is no congestion on rail premises. We are also coordinating with the BMC to demarcate no hawking zones.

—Ravinder Bhakar, Chief PRO, Western Railway

We have started taking initiatives to reduce congestion at railway premises. Work to improve infrastructure of platforms and FOBs has also begun.

—Sunil Udasi, Chief PRO, Central Railway