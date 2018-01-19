State's solar policy for dams, canals

The state government has decided to frame the floating solar panel policy for dams, canals and reservoirs. This move will not only help generate power but also avert evaporation of these resources water also.

According to the state energy department, they are working on a policy that will enable them to install top solar panels over canals, dams and reservoirs. "We want the optimum use of open and unused shallow water spaces of reservoirs. Recently, one private firm had shown its interest in installing the solar panels at Ujani dam at Solapur. As per this proposal, if we install the solar panel there, we will able to generate minimum 1000 MW of power," said Arvind Singh, principal secretary of energy department.

"The solar needs one time big investment. So we have to also discuss investment models. We are having a series of meetings with the irrigation department to identify the dams for this project. Once all modalities are finalised, we will move this policy in cabinet for its final nod," Singh said.

Maharashtra has targeted generation of 25000 MW of solar energy by 2030. "Our coal and water based energy resources are quite costly and drying up speedily. Therefore, we sooner or later have to shift to renewable energy," said another energy official.