State education department revises FYJC admission process

The state education department rescheduled the First Year Junior College(FYJC) admission process on Thursday after a few days were lost due to technical glitches leading to an extension of the registration process until Thursday evening.

A total of 2,36,166 students completed Part II of the online application process until Thursday evening, which was the last day for submitting applications.

The state education department had earlier given a two-day extension for the registration process after a large number of students faced issues in submitting their forms owing to technical glitches with the website. The application process closed at 5pm on June 29. As per the revised schedule of admissions issued by the office of Deputy director on Thursday, the first merit list will now be declared at 5pm on July 10. The second and the third merit list would be declared on July 20 and July 29 respectively. “The schedule has been revised considering the additional days given for students to complete their registrations. The dates have only been revised by 3-4 days and there is no major delay in the process” said BB Chavan, Deputy Director of Mumbai region.

Over 2.92 lakh seats are up for grabs across 778 colleges in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) this year. The fourth merit list would be declared on August 6 and the colleges are scheduled to begin by August 9.

Analysis

The rescheduling of admission process will lead to a delay in the overall schedule for first year of junior college

With its late commencement, colleges will have very little time to complete their syllabus

Students will have to bear the brunt of the delays and glitches