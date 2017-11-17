SSC to start International board in vernacular medium

The state government is set to start their Secondary School Certificate-I or SSC International board schools in a vernacular medium by 2018.

Principal Secretary NandKumar on Wednesday and Education Minister Vinod Tawde on Thursday held a meeting with experts from different fields of education about starting an international board.

The Wednesday meeting was addressed by Nandkumar with experts on the formation of an international board by the state government. The meeting was attended by experts like Jose Kurian regional director of DAV public schools, Francis Joseph co-founder school leaders network, educationist Swaroop Sampat, Farzana Dohadwala former IB board head for South Asia, Vinayak Sudhakar and more such experts from the education field.

Nandkumar, Principal Secretary, said, "Personally I don't know what the international board means which is why we have called in experts from different boards including international board schools. The medium has to be in Indian languages, such as Marathi, in government schools in Maharashtra. The medium of instruction can be in English in English medium schools. A pilot project will be started in government-funded schools. We are opening our own international board along with experts in India as well as overseas."

In the meeting on Wednesday, it was discussed by the state government officials that while the medium of instruction to be imparted can be vernacular, high-level English can also be taught.

Jose Kurian, Regional director of DAV public schools, said, "There has been very extensive discussions and deliberations on starting international board proposal. Nothing in detail was discussed. There has been a lot of deliberation on what should be the medium of instruction which the state education department higher education officials has already appraised regarding that it should be the vernacular medium. At the same time, high level of English should be taught."

Swaroop Sampat, an educationist, said, "The concept of starting an international board with a quality education is a good initiative by the state government and especially for students from all strata. The idea of starting international school where the education will be provided in the mother tongue is mind-blowing."