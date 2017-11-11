Spend on education for girls, not marriage, says Maulana Shakir Ali Noorie

Spend more money on education when it comes to choosing between a girl's education or her marriage. This was one of the many answers heard on the first day of the 27th annual Sunni Ijtema that saw thousands of Muslim women gather to seek religious answers to their questions at Azad Maidan on Friday.

An Ijtema is popular among Muslims as it gives them an opportunity to seek religious answers and knowledge about Islam. An Islamic scholar, who is entitled to give answers, addresses numerous questions that are of concern to the community.

On Friday, which was the first of the three-day conference, was reserved only for women and their issues. Among the issues raised were spending on education and marriage of a girl, superstition, marriage, mehram, and divorce. The other two days which are mainly for men will have topics like roles and responsibility of Muslim community, attributes of a good Muslim, laws of inheritance and rights of Prophet.

"If you have doubts on how much money you should spend on education and marriage of a girl, spend it on education. There is no better gift that can be given to children than education," said Maulana Shakir Ali Noorie, president of Sunni Daawate Islami.

On divorce, the Maulana said that it is among the things disliked By God. "Divorce has to be done in a process. If a person has given a divorce, the parties have to first try to amicably resolve the issue. If that does not work, then families of the two should be called to resolve the issue," said Shakir.