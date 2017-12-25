Speeding dumper rams into BEST bus in Marol, 13 passengers injured

In a major accident between a BEST bus and a dumper in Marol, Andheri east on Sunday afternoon, 13 bus passengers including the bus driver and a conductor were injured and taken to Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Municipal Hospital in Jogeshwari.

The accident took place near Tunga Hotel when the BEST bus, while taking a left turn, dashed in to a dumper coming from the opposite direction. All the 15 injured are stable and the MIDC police have booked the driver of the dumper for rash driving and causing hurt by the act and endangering life.

The accident happened at 12.45 pm when the BEST bus, driven by Shivaji Shinde, 45, of bus route 545 — Airoli to Agarkar chowk, Andheri East — was about to take a left turn from MIDC main road when a speeding dumper came from the lane towards the main road. "As the dumper came in speed all of a sudden, the BEST bus driver tried to avoid the collision but failed. As the dumper has a big and heavy bonnet, its driver sustained no injuries but the BEST driver, conductor and 13 bus passengers sustained injuries", said Hanumant Gophane, BEST spokesperson. "All 15 injured were treated in Trauma Care Hospital and are stable. No one has sustained major injuries," he added.

Another official from BEST added, "In Sunday's accident, the BEST driver was not at fault. The dumper's driver was driving rashly and the BEST driver got no time to avoid the collision as he was taking a turn. It is being noticed that many a times the dumper and other heavy vehicles drivers are either not trained properly or are too young and even drunk sometimes." He added, "After a panchanama by the police, RTO and BEST, a proper investigation will be carried out in this incident."

Gophane added, "Our inspector from the accidents department will visit the spot and investigate the exact cause of accident by talking with the driver, passengers and eye witnesses, if any. Although prima facie it is understood that the dumper's driver was driving rashly, if in the investigation it is found that the BEST driver was at fault, suspension can also be done. The inspection report will come after two to three days."

A case has been registered under section 279 (for rash driving) and (337) for causing hurt by act of endangering life of Indian Penal Code. The dumper’s driver has been identified as Brijesh Narendra Yadav (42), and has been arrested by the MIDC police.

