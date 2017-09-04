Speak up Mumbai: Does the city need to do away with plastic?

After last Tuesday's water logging episode in Mumbai, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena have been advocating a complete ban on plastic bags.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, discarded plastic bags and thermocol glasses and dishes were responsible for the severe water logging seen across the city, as they choked drains and prevented free flow of rain water. The city had received around 315 mm rainfall on Tuesday, the highest amount received in a single day in Mumbai since the July 26, 2005 deluge. BMC said it had to remove around 1,900 MT tonnes of excess garbage the day after the water logging, and plastic bags accounted for a major part of the garbage collected.

There is already a ban in the state on plastic bags less than 50 microns in thickness. However, the state government and BMC have failed in enforcing it. In the wake of recent floods, DNA asked citizens if there should be a complete ban on plastic bags and thermocol in the city. DNA speaks to residents on the need to ban plastic bags and thermocol in the city.

RESIDENT SPEAK

A complete ban is impossible but the use of plastic and thermocol should be cut down. If there is awareness among people about alternative options that are environment friendly it will be of great help. Banning won't help. The production of plastic and thermocol on a large scale should be reduced so that people are forced to choose alternatives.

—Bharati Vaidya, resident of Santacruz

Plastic ban will be beneficial but it is difficult to immediately implement it. Very few citizens would abide by it as plastic bags are cheap and convenient. However, hawkers are everywhere and this undeniably adds to the garbage. Also, there is a severe shortage of bins in public places and this is one of the major reasons why people litter without feeling guilty.

—Mahendra Hemdev, resident of Marine Drive

Yes, I do think that there should be a ban on plastic bags and thermocol objects like glass, cups and plates as they tend to choke the drainage system and lead to water logging. The government should promote eco-friendly paper bags. Use of paper to wrap food items like fish or containers with liquid should also be promoted.

—Abbas Ali Arif, resident of Mazgaon

Choking nullahs by dumping non-degradable waste is the main reason why the city experiences a deluge-like situation. As sensible citizens, we should stop using plastic products. The government should implement a total ban and also stringent action to deter people from using plastic and other such products.

—Advocate Vinod Singh, resident of Worli

There have been talks about a blanket ban on plastic bags in the city for the last seven to eight years, but there is no major development. Instead of asking citizens and shops to stop using plastic bags, the government should stop production. Once production stops, the public will not be left with an option but to use eco-friendly material.

—Chandan Kumar, resident of Mulund

I support the initiative to ban the use of plastic completely. This will definitely help in saving our environment. The city's coastal waters and 'Mithi river' are now considered one of the most polluted in the world. Last week, flooding could have been prevented if the use of plastic bags, which we use and throw away so easily, was stopped. It only results in clogging of the rivers and drains in the monsoon.

—Shehzad Naqvi, resident of Wadala

Rather than a complete ban, people should be encouraged to use eco-friendly bags and the same should be made cost effective so that dealers can offer the same to their customers. Thermocol dishes and glasses can be replaced with durable, cost effective and artistically handcrafted banana leaves.

—Advocate Apeksha Vora, resident of Dadar

EXPERT SPEAK

Our Association supports strict implementation of Plastic Waste Management (PWM) Rules 2016 and the ban on plastic bags under 50 micron. Also, 50 micron bags are easy to collect, and can be recycled. The problem, however, lies with us. Ninety per cent of the problem will be solved if we segregate and dispose waste including paper, glass, metal, and plastic.

—Akhilesh Bhargava, Chairman, Environment Committee of All India Plastic Manufacturers Association

The Chitale Committee Report of 2005 clearly states that use of plastic should have been stopped. The government in 2008 did ban use of plastic below 50 microns, but it is still in use. The plastic not only stops water to drain out causing flooding but also affects the environment and solid waste management. 90 per cent of our garbage is plastic. We met the CM and the civic chief and they have agreed to ban plastic.

— Gopal Jhaveri, Environmental activist