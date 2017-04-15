Maharashtra: Sow-for-free is CM Fadnavis' formula to end farmer Suicides

Under pressure from the united Opposition for loan waiver on the lines of Uttar Pradesh, the Maharashtra government is preparing a two-pronged strategy to prevent suicides by farmers and also get rid of the agrarian crisis once and for all.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has tasked Public Works Department Minister Chandrakant Patil, Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and Agriculture Minister Pandurang Fundkar to prepare this strategy. The government is likely to unveil the strategy during the Monsoon session of the state legislature.

According to the strategy, the government will provide all agrarian inputs such as seeds, fertilisers, power, water and labour free of cost. In addition, it will provide an assured price for 22 important crops.

The free cost inputs and assured price for crops will put a burden of Rs 8,000-10,000 crore on the state exchequer. If the state government were to go for a complete loan waiver, it would require Rs 30,500 crore.

The Devendra Fadnavis government has been under pressure from the Opposition as well its alliance partner Shiv Sena for loan waiver ever since Uttar Pradesh Government waived farm loans up to Rs 1 lakh. If it can be done in UP, why not in Maharashtra, the parties ask.

Chief Minister Fadnavis had in the recently concluded budget session made it clear time and again that providing loan waiver at this juncture would hamper all other social sectors as well as infrastructure schemes and projects. He also made it clear that the government would be bringing the farmer out of agrarian crisis by introducing new measures. The CM said that loan waiver would prove counter productive as the more than one crore farmers who repaying loans regularly would feel that it was wrong on their part to repay the loans.

A senior minister said that as it is, whenever there is drought, the state government is required to pay at least Rs 4,000- 5,000 crore towards compensation to farmers.

The 22 crops for which the government plans to provide free input costs include tur, onion, grapes, cotton, oranges, tomato, chana dal and soybean. The minister said that if the market prices are below the assured price, the government would bear the difference so that the farmer gets the assured price for the produce. He said that the assured price would be decided on the basis of fluctuations in the last 10 years for the particular farm produce.

Reducing input costs and assured price for the produce is expected to fetch reasonable incomes to farmers.

The number of registered farmers in the state - 1.38 crore

Farmers who are paying their loan installments regularly - 1 crore

Farmers who are not in a position to repay the loan instalments -31 lakh

Marginal farmers who are expected to benefit from this policy - 1 crore