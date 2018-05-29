South Mumbai residents to meet collector again for renewal of Bay View Marina lease

The Cuffe Parade Residents Association (CPRA) will be approaching the city collector to have the lease deed of their open space renewed. The CPRA maintains Bay View Marina, an open space at the corner of Cuffe Parade, close to Budhwar Park. They held a meeting with the collector in the second week of May regarding the same and look to hold another one soon.

The open space, which is spread over five acres, was lately in news for not allowing children from nearby slams not enter it. "We never stopped children from playing. In fact, they are still welcome. We only stopped some goons who wanted to take over the garden," said Padmakar Nandekar, Secretary General, CPRA.

He added, "We have met the new collector once and will be looking to meet him again. In the last meeting we had the local MP, MLA, MLC and corporator join and support us. We want the lease of the plot to be renewed."

Arvind Sawant, Shiv Sena MP from the area, and Raj Purohit, local MLA from BJP, both have asked the collector to allow the place to be given on care-taking basis to the residents.

"It is totally open and they have a record of that. Had they not done a good job in maintaining it, this place would have long been encroached," said Harshita Narwekar, local corporator.

The residents have been wanting to renew a lease that expired years ago. They want the lease to be renewed for a long-term period of at least 30 years. "We have been looking after the place very well. We have spent a lot of money and saved it from encroachment and misuse by anti social elements," said Nandekar.

"We have asked for fencing to be done so that there is no vandalism or encroachment, as the residents have asked for better protection," said Narwekar. Mumbai city collector Shivaji Jhondale could not be contacted for a comment.

