South Mumbai residents pan Gadkari for criticising Navy

A section of south Mumbai residents on Friday panned Union Minister Road Transport and Highways for his remarks on the Navy.

Gadkari, who was in the city, had criticised the Navy for creating "infrastructure roadblocks" and red flagging a jetty. He had gone ahead to say that he will not give an inch of land to the Navy in south Mumbai and that they should go and patrol the Pakistan border.

"If the coast guard, navy, police commissioner, municipal commissioner, chairman of heritage committee and Mumbai High Court declined permission they have very good reason to do so and the minister should respect that.

Citizens are firmly behind these officers," said Atul Kumar, vice president of Nariman Point Churchgate Citizens Association (NPCCA).

Others said Gadkari, being a veteran politician, should not have made such an irresponsible statement. "If the Navy is being portrayed in this manner, what will common citizens think?," said Pervez Cooper, resident of Colaba.

Some others said that government should instead look to giving whatever they can to its armed forces. "The manner in which he said was very hurtful. Today, the armed forces are considered the cleanest. You will have to have homes, recreation spaces and clubs for them," said advocate Prerak Choudhary, a resident of Marine Drive.

Verbal Attack