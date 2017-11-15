SoBo locals allege vindictive reply by traffic cops to parking woes

Residents said the cars were towed away despite the fact that they are permitted to park their cars outside their buildings in a single lane

Colaba residents living on Boman Behram Marg on Tuesday alleged that traffic cops had adopted a vindictive approach to complaints of traffic mismanagement and double parking in the area, as the cars of two residents were towed away from outside their homes. Residents said the cars were towed away despite the fact that they are permitted to park their cars outside their buildings in a single lane.

"The traffic cop who was present when the cars were being towed away said – You guys are very fond of tweeting and putting articles in newspapers. Now, look at us doing our job," alleged Rocky Lobo, one of the two residents whose cars were towed.

DNA had earlier reported that residents of Colaba had been complaining about double parking and other traffic violations in the area which were allegedly being ignored by traffic police.

"The officer said that they were towing because we were complaining and there is a No-Parking banner put up by BMC. When I told him we complain about no action on double parking, he said now see our work," said Lobo.

Residents said since their buildings do not have parking spots, they are allowed to park on the road. A BMC banner put up on a building in the lane states that only cars of local residents are allowed to be parked. However, on Tuesday, a 'No Parking' banner was put up by BMC.

"Despite my visiting card being on the dashboard that states my address, they towed away my car" said Lobo.