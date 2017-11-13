Slum dwellers return to Garib Nagar

The civic body had demolished nearly 400 shanties in the slum in order to secure the Tansa Pipeline following orders from the High Court

Their shanties may have been demolished by the BMC in the last week of October but the slum dwellers of Garib Nagar in Bandra east have returned; cooking and sleeping beneath tarpaulin sheets. The civic body had demolished nearly 400 shanties in the slum in order to secure the Tansa Pipeline following orders from the High Court.

Halim Khan, the local Shiv Sena corporator supporting the slum dwellers, said, "The BMC had issued notices to 326 shanties but demolished an additional 124. A fire broke out which affected more shanties. The residents are adversely affected and forced to come back as they have no other option," said Khan, who claims that he is distributing food to more than 1,100 of the affected families daily with the help of locals.

According to Khan, 35 slum dwellers are eligible for alternate accommodation and 200 more will be eligible once the paperwork is in place. "Even the eligible slum dwellers aren't being given alternative accommodation. When they use toilet facilities at the nearby station, they are being heavily fined by the Railways," said Khan.

The Railways have enhanced security in the area and started proceedings to get rid of encroachment on its land adjoining the station. Ravinder Bhakar, CPRO, Western Railway, said, "The station is for commuters and the facilities are for people with valid tickets."

Despite repeated attempts, BMC commissioner Ajoy Mehta and local ward officer Alka Sasane were not available for comment.