Slew of events at Ayyappa Temple till December 24

With an aim to celebrate the Vrischikam month for 41 days, the Shree Ayyappa Temple at Bangur Nagar, Goregaon (W) will organise puja and events from November 16 to December 24.

The Vrischikam month is the start of the Malayalam holy month for the world famous Sabarimala pilgrimage in Kerala. Lakhs of devotees start their prayer and vows while they visit the temple in Kerala.

Suresh Menon, Secretary of the temple, said, “Throughout the month, we will be organising various special pujas in the Ayyappa Temple in Goregaon, which is the largest Ayyappa Temple in the state. From December 15 to 24, we will be arranging seven days of Bhagvath Katha festival, and on the last day, there will be a procession carried out in Goregaon.”

“The mosque is one of the important highlights before reaching the Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala. From November 16 people intending to visit Sabarimala start their vows to undertake the pilgrimage to Sabarimala,” Menon said, adding that “We are expecting over one lakh footfall in the 41 days of Mandalam in the temple.”