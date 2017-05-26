Six sites across state get biodiversity heritage tag

The first biodiversity heritage site in Maharashtra is 'Glory of Allapalli,' a 6-hectare patch of pristine forests in Gadchiroli.

In a boost for bio-diversity conservation and sustainable tourism, the Maharashtra State Biodiversity Board has approved the status of biodiversity heritage sites for six sites across the state.

VK Sinha, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and member secretary of the Maharashtra State Biodiversity Board (MSBB), said the board in its meeting on Wednesday had approved four sites, namely, Anjarle and Velas beaches (Ratnagiri), Landor Khori in Jalgaon, Waddham Park at Sironcha in Gadhchiroli.

"The board will make a recommendation to the state government to declare these as biodiversity heritage sites," he added, stating that two more places, namely the botanical garden at Ganeshkhind in Pune and Daldalkuhi in Gondia had also been approved subject to recommendations from the biodiversity management committees and local bodies.

The first biodiversity heritage site in Maharashtra is 'Glory of Allapalli,' a 6-hectare patch of pristine forests in Gadchiroli. The biodiversity heritage tag will enhance conservation and protection status of these sites, preserve genetic stock, and encourage locals to boost their incomes from eco-friendly tourism thus encouraging participative conservation.

Velas and Anjarle beaches at Ratnagiri on the Konkan coast are the nesting sites of the endangered Olive Ridley turtles. The Daldalkuhi area in Gondia's Salekasa taluka is a swampy area like in Africa with a variety of ferns. Jalgaon's Landor Khori forest and Shivaji Park are known for their rich vegetation, natural forest heritage and presence of migratory birds in the nearby Mehrun lake.

Waddham park, which is a reserve forest in Naxalite-violence affected Gadchiroli district, has old plant and dinosaur fossils.

Eco conservation

The biodiversity heritage site tag will create awareness among people about protected sites and enhance the conservation status of these sites.

It will ensure a sense of belonging in local communities, who will ensure that the habitats are not harmed.