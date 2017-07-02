Six jail staff held in Manjula Shetye murder case

The Mumbai Crime branch Unit III, probing the murder of Byculla jail inmate Manjula Shetye, arrested six Byculla prison staff on Saturday. The six accused — jailer Manisha Pokharkar and guards Bindu Naikode, Waseema Shaikh, Sheetal Shegaokar, Surekha Gudve and Aarti Shingane — were suspended on June 24 and booked for murder.

On Saturday, police initially arrested Naikade, and by evening, arrested the remaining who had been detained by them for questioning.

According to police, they were arrested after a thorough inquiry, and police are in the process of verifying the allegations. "We found that Naikade and others had participated in the assault and we are interrogating them," said an officer from the crime branch.