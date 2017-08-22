SITTING DUCKS: Is Colaba Causeway secure enough?

Following the one-man attacks in busy market places in Nice, Berlin, London and Barcelona, starting today, DNA brings to you a 5-part series on anti-terror preparedness of the city’s famous markets

Home to several iconic eateries and vendors selling artsy and kitschy wares, Colaba Causeway is one of the busiest markets in south Mumbai. Hence, increased vigilance and pro-active planning are needed to secure the area from a Barcelona-style terror attack, where a van ploughed into pedestrians on a busy boulevard.

Memories of the blast in 2003 at the Gateway of India and the carnage unleashed by gunmen on 26/11 at the popular Cafe Leopold in 2008 are still vivid in the minds of shopkeepers and residents of the area. While security was heightened after the 26/11 attack, a closer look at the measures in place at Causeway revealed that conventional measures may not be able to deter lone-wolf attacks that use vehicles such as the ones witnessed in Nice, Berlin, London and Barcelona.

During a visit to the area, DNA found that absence of bollards along the footpath posed a security loophole. Bollards could serve as barriers against vehicles trying to veer onto the footpath. The area doesn’t have speed restricting measures either.

Another major security concern is the encroachment of the footpath by hawkers, which forces pedestrians to walk on the sides of the road.

Though the Colaba police station is in close proximity, locals still feels that if a Barcelona-style attack ever occurs, police will not be able to stop the initial carnage, and damage could be done by the time the police swings into action.

“Looking at the newer modes of attack by terrorists, if any attempt is made, we doubt if police could avert it and stop the damage. The police should be more alert and cautious about the security and checkings at all the important check-points,” said a shopkeeper.

Mohammed Shriji, who runs a bag shop, said, “We are not at all prepared. With some shops that restrict entry to the road, there is no space for people to run either in case of an emergency.”

However, some shopkeepers and residents believe that security measures have been beefed up adequately in the area, especially near the Gateway of India, following the 26/11 attacks.

“The police now have a regular dialogue with us on how we should remain alert. They have also given us emergency contact numbers to report any untoward incident,” said Ashiq Mohammed, a perfume shop owner.

Shopkeeper Chandrakant Sahani said, “The police should also conduct regular drills in the area to check preparedness.”

There are four beats chowkies under the jurisdiction of the Colaba Police Station. “Around five vans are always patrolling the roads. Quick Response Team vans are also deployed at strategic locations for emergency situations. Also CCTV cameras are installed at prominent cross-ways and are monitored 24/7,” an officer from Colaba police station said.