Search panel formed for new MU V-C

A day after the Governor of the state and Chancellor of University of Mumbai CH. Vidyasagar Rao removed Dr Sanjay Desmukh from the position of Vice Chancellor at the university, a search committee was constituted for the appointment of a new VC.

As per a press release issued by the office of the governor, the governor formed a search Committee under the Chairmanship of Dr K Kasturirangan on Wednesday.

"Dr K Kasturirangan is a renowned space scientist who headed the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) from 1994 to 2003," said the release.

"An alumni of University of Mumbai, Dr. K.Kasturirangan, is former chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University and the chairman of Karnataka Knowledge Commission. He is a former member of the Rajya Sabha (2003–09) and a former member of Planning Commission of India... Presently, he is the Chairman of the committee to prepare the final draft of the National Education Policy."

Meanwhile, Dr Devanand Shide, VC, Shivaji University Kolhapur will continue to hold the charge of the post until a new VC is appointed.