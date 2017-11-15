SBTC to take stock of city's blood shortage

To keep the blood shortage record of the city in check, the State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC) has been asking blood banks across the city to send a status of bloodstock on mail in order to inform the higher authorities.

SBTC had mailed blood banks on November 12 and 14 to give out records of blood bank stock information from November 9 to November 14.

According to JJ Mahanagar blood bank, they have been facing blood shortage since Diwali. Speaking of the shortage, JJ Mahanagar Blood Bank's staff member, said, "We are trying to overcome the blood shortage issue. While there is an overall shortage, we are majorly facing a shortage in AB negative blood group. Since Diwali vacation, the stock of blood is not stable."

Every year during the summer and Diwali vacation, blood banks face blood shortage issue. To overcome this shortage that usually drops during the holiday seasons, the SBTC had written a letter on September 20 to the blood banks stating that there might be less blood donation during the holiday. The SBTC also mentioned that a district level meeting should be conducted and measures to keep the stock stable by conducting blood camps should be organised.

A Doctor from KEM Hospital, said, "Routine demands are getting fulfilled. But there is less blood collection happening. A large number of people require blood on a daily basis."