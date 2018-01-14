‘Saying ‘go and die’ does not amount to abetment of suicide’

Merely stating that one should “go and die” does not amount to abetment to suicide, the sessions court held while granting bail to a 35-year-old Kurla resident, who was arrested for abetting the suicide of his wife.

The court referred to a citation produced by the defence advocate, which specified that there are other circumstances too which should be taken under consideration to prove the guilty.

Seemon Mosapugo had approached the court seeking for bail. According to the prosecution’s case, the accused was allegedly having an extramarital affair, because of which he was ignoring his marital and parental responsibilities. The accused had allegedly left the wife in such a position that she had to buy vegetables on credit from the vendors.

On December 4, 2017, when he came home around 8am, the duo had a verbal fight. The accused, in a fit of rage, asked her to go to her parents or die.

The victim left her house with her child, dropped him off his school and later set herself ablaze and jumped into Mithi river. An abetment to suicide case was registered against the accused at Kurla police station.

The court, after going through the evidence, held that whether it was a case of abetment to suicide or not will be considered at the time of trial.