Santa Cruz cross vandalised

A cross near Gaothan Road was found desecrated and two vehicles were damaged on Wednesday morning. An FIR was registered in the Santa Cruz police station. The FIR also states that two vehicles bearing the cross sign on them were damaged.

“My sister was on her way to church in the morning when she spotted the desecrated cross,” said Anna Gomes, resident of Gaothan Road in Santa Cruz.

“We asked the police to help us locate the culprit with CCTV footage from nearby stores in the area but they refused,” added Gomes.

The Christian community said that they were upset that such instances were happening frequently and the trouble it caused them. When contacted, officer at Santa Cruz police station was ignorant about the FIR registered at the police station.