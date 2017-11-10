Sanjay Deshmukh back on MU campus as professor

The new On-Screen Marking system that the university introduced during his tenure as the VC

Over two weeks after he was removed as the Vice-Chancellor, Dr Sanjay Deshmukh resumed work as a professor at the Department of Life Sciences, University of Mumbai, on Thursday.

Deshmukh moved back to his earlier post after he was sacked by the Governor for the unprecedented delay in declaring the results with the new On-Screen Marking system that the university introduced during his tenure as the VC.

On Thursday, as almost all the major departments at the University of Mumbai re-opened after the Diwali break, Deshmukh reached the department early in the morning and resumed his earlier duties as a professor. He left for the day in the afternoon.

"He had done the formalities for joining back the department a few days back. On the first day post vacations, he was at the department since morning. He also attended the staff meeting for the new academic year," said a senior professor from the Department of Life Sciences on condition of anonymity. The professor said that Deshmukh would also start taking classes in a few days. "We have just reopened and classes would start soon. Like all other professors, Deshmukh would also be assigned his workload," added the professor.

VN Magare is Pro-VC

The government on Thursday handed over the additional charge of the post of Pro Vice Chancellor (PVC) to Dr VN Magare. Magare is currently holding the post of the Pro VC at SNDT University.