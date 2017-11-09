Safety audit: NGO to identify issues at local railway stations

Commuters travelling in local trains and crowded railway stations have been facing harassment issues every day. Recently there have been instances where women commuters had come forward to report about the harassment they faced while commuting at the railway stations.

In order to check how safe the railway stations in the city are, a group of activists along with citizens will be conducting a social audit called the 'safety audit' at three railway stations on the Western line.

While the first safety audit was conducted on November 8, Wednesday at Goregaon railway station, the other two social audits will be conducted in the afternoon at Andheri station on Thursday and Borivali railway stations on Friday.

The safety audit is organised by the NGO Safecity to evaluate and improve the safety of citizens by identifying problems and reporting it to the concern authorities.

As per the organisers, the objective of the safety audits is to assess the railway stations from the angle of safety and existing infrastructure. The organiser, said, “We will be communicating with commuters of all genders at the stations to understand the occurrence of sexual harassment at these stations. We are building an understanding of the needs of people and infrastructure for safer public transport (railways) and look forward to your suggestions.”

Other commuters who want to report any sexual harassment at stations can report it online at safecity.in.

A few years ago, as per a study conducted by another NGO revealed that many women have a tendency to not report instances of sexual harassment. They have ignored sexual harassment faced by them or others out of fear of the consequences. It was also found that overcrowded trains, congested platforms, narrow footbridges make train travel more dangerous for women.