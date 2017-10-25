Sachin Tendulkar's Mount Mary duplex catches fire

A duplex apartment on the 10th floor of the plush La Mer building in Bandra West, owned by cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, caught fire on Tuesday afternoon. While the fire was doused after an hour-long operation, the Mumbai Fire Brigade has issued standing instructions to the BMC and Tata Power to immediately disconnect the water and electricity supply to the residential tower as its fire-fighting system was found to be faulty.

"It is compulsory for every society to have a fire-fighting system," informed Chief Fire Officer P S Rahangdale. "La Mer building will be served notice under the Maharashtra Fire Prevention Act to install a proper fire-fighting system within the stipulated time." The duplex flat, in which the fire broke out, is owned by Tendulkar and is occupied by his in-laws. His father-in-law was at home when the incident occurred.

"Prima facie, it seems that the fire broke out through electrical appliances in the kitchen, and it was a major one," a fire officer says. "The house help evacuated the people from the flat. Later, other residents were also evacuated. Nobody was injured."

The officer added that a notice will be served to the society to install a working fire-fighting system after a detailed report. "The society has a contractor is responsible for the task," the officer added. "Our intention is not to make the residents suffer, but a working fire-fighting system is compulsory."

Despite several attempts, a spokesperson for Tendulkar was not available for comments.

